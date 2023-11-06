Thunder vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks (4-2) are favored (-2.5) to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs on BSOK and BSSE. The over/under is 236.5 in the matchup.
Thunder vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-2.5
|236.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City has combined with its opponent to score more than 236.5 points only once this season.
- The average over/under for Oklahoma City's outings this season is 232.7, 3.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Oklahoma City has gone 4-2-0 ATS this year.
- The Thunder have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Oklahoma City has not won as an underdog of +120 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma City has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Thunder vs Hawks Additional Info
Thunder vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|4
|66.7%
|122.8
|238.8
|115.2
|231.9
|235.2
|Thunder
|1
|16.7%
|116
|238.8
|116.7
|231.9
|226.7
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder average just 0.8 more points per game (116) than the Hawks give up (115.2).
- When it scores more than 115.2 points, Oklahoma City is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
Thunder vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|4-2
|3-1
|3-3
|Hawks
|3-3
|0-2
|3-3
Thunder vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Thunder
|Hawks
|116
|122.8
|9
|2
|3-0
|3-2
|2-1
|4-1
|116.7
|115.2
|23
|19
|3-1
|3-0
|3-1
|3-0
