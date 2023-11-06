The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOK and BSSE.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, BSSE

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists last year. He also drained 51.0% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Josh Giddey averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He also averaged 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Williams' stats last season included 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He made 52.1% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.0 treys.

Luguentz Dort recorded 13.7 points, 4.6 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, plus 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Isaiah Joe's numbers last season were 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists per game. He sank 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young recorded 26.2 points, 3.0 boards and 10.2 assists last year, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 33.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Dejounte Murray collected 20.5 points last season, plus 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Clint Capela's numbers last season were 12.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 65.3% from the field (third in NBA).

Onyeka Okongwu averaged 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists, shooting 63.8% from the field (fifth in NBA).

De'Andre Hunter recorded 15.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Thunder vs. Hawks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Thunder Hawks 117.5 Points Avg. 118.4 116.4 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 46.5% Field Goal % 48.3% 35.6% Three Point % 35.2%

