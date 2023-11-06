Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be hitting the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, eight assists and three steals in his last game, which ended in a 110-106 loss versus the Pelicans.

In this piece we'll break down Gilgeous-Alexander's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 30.5 (-102)

Over 30.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+114)

Over 5.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+124)

Over 5.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-263)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hawks gave up 118.1 points per game last year, 25th in the NBA.

The Hawks allowed 44.1 rebounds on average last year, 19th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hawks conceded 26 per contest last season, ranking them 22nd in the NBA.

On defense, the Hawks gave up 11.9 made three-pointers per contest last season, eighth in the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 36 36 5 7 1 2 2 12/5/2022 35 35 6 5 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.