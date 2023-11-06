Luguentz Dort's Oklahoma City Thunder face the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Dort, in his last action, had 29 points in a 141-139 loss to the Warriors.

With prop bets available for Dort, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-106)

Over 12.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-111)

Over 4.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-164)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were ranked 25th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 118.1 points per game.

The Hawks allowed 44.1 rebounds on average last year, 19th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hawks conceded 26 per game last year, ranking them 22nd in the NBA.

The Hawks gave up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game last year, eighth in the NBA in that category.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 28 12 3 4 3 0 2 12/5/2022 32 11 10 2 1 1 0

