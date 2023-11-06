The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) are heavy, 30.5-point favorites against the North Carolina Central Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kansas vs. North Carolina Central Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -30.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

In 19 of 33 games last season, Kansas and its opponents went over 139.5 points.

Kansas' contests last season had an average of 143.5 points, 4.0 more than this game's over/under.

Kansas compiled a 15-18-0 record against the spread last season.

North Carolina Central's .565 ATS win percentage (13-10-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Kansas' .455 mark (15-18-0 ATS Record).

Kansas vs. North Carolina Central Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 19 57.6% 75.4 151 68.1 134 144 North Carolina Central 10 43.5% 75.6 151 65.9 134 140.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Kansas Insights & Trends

Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks averaged were 9.5 more points than the Eagles allowed (65.9).

Kansas had an 11-11 record against the spread and a 23-2 record overall last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kansas vs. North Carolina Central Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 15-18-0 0-1 15-18-0 North Carolina Central 13-10-0 0-0 12-11-0

Kansas vs. North Carolina Central Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas North Carolina Central 15-1 Home Record 13-1 7-4 Away Record 4-10 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.4 74.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.