Kansas State vs. USC: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The No. 21 USC Trojans (0-0) take the court against the Kansas State Wildcats (0-0) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The over/under in the matchup is set at 145.5.
Kansas State vs. USC Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|USC
|-2.5
|145.5
Wildcats Betting Records & Stats
- Kansas State played 15 games last season that had more than 145.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Wildcats contests last year was 146, 0.5 more points than this game's total.
- Against the spread, the Wildcats were 23-11-0 last season.
- Kansas State was underdogs in 15 games last season and won six (40%) of those contests.
- The Wildcats were 5-5 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 44.4% chance to win.
Kansas State vs. USC Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 145.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|USC
|14
|46.7%
|72.5
|148.7
|67.4
|137.3
|137.9
|Kansas State
|15
|44.1%
|76.2
|148.7
|69.9
|137.3
|141.1
Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends
- The Wildcats scored 8.8 more points per game last year (76.2) than the Trojans gave up (67.4).
- Kansas State went 15-4 against the spread and 17-4 overall when it scored more than 67.4 points last season.
Kansas State vs. USC Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|USC
|15-15-0
|8-9
|15-15-0
|Kansas State
|23-11-0
|5-5
|19-15-0
Kansas State vs. USC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|USC
|Kansas State
|15-2
|Home Record
|15-1
|5-5
|Away Record
|4-7
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|12-3-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|76.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75
|68.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|76.7
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
