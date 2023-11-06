The No. 21 USC Trojans (0-0) take the court against the Kansas State Wildcats (0-0) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The over/under in the matchup is set at 145.5.

Kansas State vs. USC Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under USC -2.5 145.5

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State played 15 games last season that had more than 145.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Wildcats contests last year was 146, 0.5 more points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Wildcats were 23-11-0 last season.

Kansas State was underdogs in 15 games last season and won six (40%) of those contests.

The Wildcats were 5-5 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 44.4% chance to win.

Kansas State vs. USC Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total USC 14 46.7% 72.5 148.7 67.4 137.3 137.9 Kansas State 15 44.1% 76.2 148.7 69.9 137.3 141.1

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

The Wildcats scored 8.8 more points per game last year (76.2) than the Trojans gave up (67.4).

Kansas State went 15-4 against the spread and 17-4 overall when it scored more than 67.4 points last season.

Kansas State vs. USC Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) USC 15-15-0 8-9 15-15-0 Kansas State 23-11-0 5-5 19-15-0

Kansas State vs. USC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

USC Kansas State 15-2 Home Record 15-1 5-5 Away Record 4-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

