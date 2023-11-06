Monday's contest at T-Mobile Arena has the Kansas State Wildcats (0-0) matching up with the USC Trojans (0-0) at 10:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 72-71 victory for Kansas State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Kansas State vs. USC Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Kansas State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 72, USC 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. USC

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-1.2)

Kansas State (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State Performance Insights

Kansas State was 68th in college basketball in points scored (76.2 per game) and 169th in points conceded (69.9) last year.

Last year, the Wildcats were 210th in college basketball in rebounds (31.3 per game) and 135th in rebounds allowed (30.5).

Last season Kansas State was eighth-best in the nation in assists with 17.0 per game.

The Wildcats made 7.2 3-pointers per game and shot 34.3% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 200th and 171st, respectively, in the nation.

Kansas State was 82nd in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and 31st in 3-point percentage defensively (30.8%) last season.

Last season, the Wildcats attempted 36.1% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.9% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 26.8% of the Wildcats' buckets were 3-pointers, and 73.2% were 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.