Monday's game between the Kansas State Wildcats (0-0) and the USC Trojans (0-0) at T-Mobile Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Kansas State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Kansas State vs. USC Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Kansas State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 72, USC 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. USC

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-1.2)

Kansas State (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State Performance Insights

At 76.2 points scored per game and 69.9 points allowed last year, Kansas State was 68th in college basketball on offense and 169th defensively.

With 31.3 rebounds per game and 30.5 rebounds conceded, the Wildcats were 210th and 135th in the country, respectively, last season.

Last season Kansas State was eighth-best in college basketball in assists with 17.0 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Wildcats were 200th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (7.2) last season. They were 171st in 3-point percentage at 34.3%.

Kansas State was 82nd in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.5 per game) and 31st in 3-point percentage defensively (30.8%) last season.

Last year, Kansas State took 63.9% of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.1% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.2% of Kansas State's baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.8% were 3-pointers.

USC Performance Insights

USC put up 72.5 points per game (157th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 67.4 points per contest (96th-ranked).

Last year the Trojans averaged 32.2 rebounds per game (147th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 32.1 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

USC ranked 143rd in college basketball with 13.5 assists per contest.

Last year the Trojans committed 11.8 turnovers per game (175th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.6 turnovers per contest (206th-ranked).

Last season the Trojans sank 6.5 treys per game (274th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.5% (162nd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last year USC allowed 7.4 treys per game (204th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.4% (149th-ranked) from three-point land.

In terms of shot breakdown, USC took 67% two-pointers (accounting for 75% of the team's buckets) and 33% three-pointers (25%).

