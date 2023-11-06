Monday's contest between the Kansas State Wildcats (0-0) and the USC Trojans (0-0) at T-Mobile Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Kansas State coming out on top. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Kansas State vs. USC Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Kansas State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 72, USC 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. USC

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-1.2)

Kansas State (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.9

Kansas State Performance Insights

With 76.2 points scored per game and 69.9 points conceded last year, Kansas State was 68th in college basketball on offense and 169th on defense.

Last year, the Wildcats were 210th in college basketball in rebounds (31.3 per game) and 135th in rebounds conceded (30.5).

At 17 assists per game, Kansas State was eighth-best in the nation last season.

Beyond the arc, the Wildcats were 200th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7.2) last season. They were 171st in 3-point percentage at 34.3%.

Kansas State gave up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 30.8% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 82nd and 31st, respectively, in the country.

Kansas State took 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 26.8% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it took 63.9% of its shots, with 73.2% of its makes coming from there.

USC Performance Insights

With 72.5 points per game on offense, USC was 157th in the nation last season. Defensively, it surrendered 67.4 points per contest, which ranked 96th in college basketball.

With 32.2 boards per game, the Trojans ranked 147th in college basketball. They gave up 32.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 247th in college basketball.

USC ranked 143rd in the country with 13.5 assists per contest.

With 11.8 turnovers per game, the Trojans were 175th in the nation. They forced 11.6 turnovers per contest, which ranked 206th in college basketball.

With 6.5 threes per game, the Trojans were 274th in the country. They sported a 34.5% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 162nd in college basketball.

With 7.4 treys conceded per game, USC ranked 204th in college basketball. It allowed a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 149th in college basketball.

Last season USC took 67% two-pointers, accounting for 75% of the team's buckets. It shot 33% from beyond the arc (25% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.