The Kansas State Wildcats go up against the USC Trojans at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the USC vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas State vs. USC Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Kansas State vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total USC Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline BetMGM USC (-2.5) 145.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel USC (-2.5) 145.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas State vs. USC Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kansas State won 23 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Wildcats covered the spread five times last season (5-5 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

USC covered 15 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

Trojans games went over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.

