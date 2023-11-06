Kansas State vs. USC: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Kansas State Wildcats go up against the USC Trojans at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the USC vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas State vs. USC Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Kansas State vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|USC Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|USC (-2.5)
|145.5
|-155
|+125
|FanDuel
|USC (-2.5)
|145.5
|-152
|+126
Kansas State vs. USC Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Kansas State won 23 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- The Wildcats covered the spread five times last season (5-5 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- USC covered 15 times in 30 games with a spread last season.
- Trojans games went over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.
