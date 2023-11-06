The No. 21 USC Trojans (0-0) take on the Kansas State Wildcats (0-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT.

Kansas State vs. USC Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.8 percentage points higher than the Trojans had given up to their opponents (39.3%).

Last season, Kansas State had an 18-6 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 39.3% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Trojans finished 231st.

The Wildcats put up an average of 76.2 points per game last year, 8.8 more points than the 67.4 the Trojans allowed to opponents.

Kansas State put together a 17-4 record last season in games it scored more than 67.4 points.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

Kansas State put up fewer points at home (75.0 per game) than away (76.7) last season.

The Wildcats gave up fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than away (80.6) last season.

Kansas State made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than away (7.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than on the road (35.3%).

Kansas State Upcoming Schedule