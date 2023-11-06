How to Watch Kansas State vs. USC on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 21 USC Trojans (0-0) take on the Kansas State Wildcats (0-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT.
Kansas State vs. USC Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: TNT
Kansas State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.8 percentage points higher than the Trojans had given up to their opponents (39.3%).
- Last season, Kansas State had an 18-6 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 39.3% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Trojans finished 231st.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 76.2 points per game last year, 8.8 more points than the 67.4 the Trojans allowed to opponents.
- Kansas State put together a 17-4 record last season in games it scored more than 67.4 points.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison
- Kansas State put up fewer points at home (75.0 per game) than away (76.7) last season.
- The Wildcats gave up fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than away (80.6) last season.
- Kansas State made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than away (7.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than on the road (35.3%).
Kansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|USC
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/10/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/13/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
