Monday's contest at Bramlage Coliseum has the Kansas State Wildcats (0-0) squaring off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 81-52 victory as our model heavily favors Kansas State.

The Wildcats went 19-17 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Kansas State vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Kansas State vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 81, Presbyterian 52

Kansas State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game last season (posting 70.1 points per game, 80th in college basketball, and conceding 67.3 per contest, 256th in college basketball) and had a +101 scoring differential.

Kansas State's offense was worse in Big 12 tilts last year, tallying 66.6 points per contest, compared to its season average of 70.1 PPG.

The Wildcats averaged 74.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 61.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 13.1 points per contest.

Kansas State allowed 63.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.5 in away games.

