Monday's game that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) against the North Carolina Central Eagles (0-0) at Allen Fieldhouse is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-61 in favor of Kansas, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kansas vs. North Carolina Central Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kansas vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 81, North Carolina Central 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. North Carolina Central

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-19.9)

Kansas (-19.9) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kansas Performance Insights

Kansas was 88th in the nation in points scored (75.4 per game) and 118th in points allowed (68.1) last year.

Last year, the Jayhawks were 90th in college basketball in rebounds (33.2 per game) and 247th in rebounds conceded (32.1).

At 16.4 assists per game, Kansas was 15th-best in the nation last season.

Last year, the Jayhawks were 219th in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.0 per game) and 151st in 3-point percentage (34.7%).

Giving up 6.4 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.0% from beyond the arc last year, Kansas was 73rd and 37th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, the Jayhawks took 66.2% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.8% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75% of the Jayhawks' buckets were 2-pointers, and 25% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.