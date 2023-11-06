How to Watch Kansas vs. North Carolina Central on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The North Carolina Central Eagles (0-0) play the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Kansas vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.3 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- Kansas went 18-2 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 134th.
- Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks averaged were 9.5 more points than the Eagles allowed (65.9).
- Kansas went 23-2 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison
- Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 74.0 points per contest.
- The Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game last season at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.0).
- Kansas made 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|Manhattan
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|United Center
