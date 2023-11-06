The North Carolina Central Eagles (0-0) play the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kansas vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.3 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • Kansas went 18-2 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 134th.
  • Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks averaged were 9.5 more points than the Eagles allowed (65.9).
  • Kansas went 23-2 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

  • Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 74.0 points per contest.
  • The Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game last season at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.0).
  • Kansas made 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 North Carolina Central - Allen Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 Manhattan - Allen Fieldhouse
11/14/2023 Kentucky - United Center

