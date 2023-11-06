Josh Giddey will take the court for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Atlanta Hawks.

Giddey, in his previous game (November 3 loss against the Warriors), posted 18 points and four assists.

With prop bets in place for Giddey, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-104)

Over 18.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-115)

Over 7.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+102)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were 25th in the NBA last season, giving up 118.1 points per game.

Conceding 44.1 rebounds per game last year, the Hawks were 19th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Hawks were 22nd in the league defensively last year, conceding 26 per game.

The Hawks allowed 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest last season, eighth in the NBA in that category.

Josh Giddey vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 30 16 8 6 0 0 2 12/5/2022 28 17 5 4 2 1 1

