The Oklahoma City Thunder, Jalen Williams included, face the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 3, Williams put up 18 points and eight assists in a 141-139 loss versus the Warriors.

In this article, we look at Williams' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-122)

Over 18.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-139)

Over 4.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+108)

Over 5.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+158)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were ranked 25th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 118.1 points per contest.

The Hawks gave up 44.1 rebounds on average last season, 19th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Hawks were 22nd in the league defensively last season, conceding 26 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Hawks were eighth in the league last year, conceding 11.9 makes per game.

Jalen Williams vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 38 24 5 2 1 0 4 12/5/2022 31 12 7 1 0 1 0

