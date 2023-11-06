The Atlanta Hawks (4-2) are 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Thunder vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 120 - Thunder 116

Thunder vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 2.5)

Hawks (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-4.2)

Hawks (-4.2) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.3

The Hawks have been less successful against the spread than the Thunder this year, recording an ATS record of 3-3-0, compared to the 4-2-0 mark of the Thunder.

Atlanta hasn't covered the spread as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season, while Oklahoma City covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more 75% of the time.

Oklahoma City and its opponents have combined to go over the point total in 50% of its games this season (three of six), the same percentage as Atlanta and its opponents (three of six).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Thunder are 2-2, while the Hawks are 1-1 as moneyline favorites.

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder are ninth in the league in points scored (116.0 per game) and 24th in points allowed (116.7).

In 2023-24, Oklahoma City is third-worst in the NBA in rebounds (40.7 per game) and 18th in rebounds conceded (45.8).

This season the Thunder are ranked 22nd in the league in assists at 24.0 per game.

In 2023-24, Oklahoma City is 21st in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.0 per game) and 25th in turnovers forced (13.2).

Beyond the arc, the Thunder are 15th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.2). They are eighth in 3-point percentage at 38.6%.

