Kadarius Toney was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins (at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday). Trying to find Toney's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Toney has been targeted 27 times, with season stats of 109 yards on 19 receptions (5.7 per catch) and one TD. He also has six carries for -5 yards.

Kadarius Toney Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chiefs this week: Richie James Jr. (FP/knee): 1 Rec; 6 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Skyy Moore (FP/heel): 14 Rec; 168 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 9 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Live Stream: Fubo

Toney 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 27 19 109 86 1 5.7

Toney Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 1 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 5 35 0 Week 3 Bears 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 2 22 0 Week 5 @Vikings 6 5 26 0 Week 6 Broncos 6 3 9 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 13 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 1 4 0

