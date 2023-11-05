The Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) take on the Miami Dolphins (6-2) at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday, November 5, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Chiefs vs. Dolphins? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Chiefs vs. Dolphins?

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Chiefs to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (3.6) is 2.6 points further in their direction.

The Chiefs have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 55.6%.

The Chiefs have been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've finished 6-2 in those games.

Kansas City is 6-2 (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

The Dolphins have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.

Miami has a record of 1-2 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Chiefs or Dolphins? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas City (-1)



Kansas City (-1) The Chiefs have covered the spread five times this season (5-3-0).

Kansas City is 5-3 ATS when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

The Dolphins have covered the spread six times in eight games with a set spread.

Miami is 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Chiefs vs. Dolphins matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (50.5)



Under (50.5) Kansas City and Miami combine to average 6.8 more points per game than the over/under of 50.5 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 8.9 less points per game (41.6) than this game's total of 50.5 points.

Kansas City has hit the over in two of eight games with a set total (25%).

In the Dolphins' eight games with a set total, five have hit the over (62.5%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Travis Kelce Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 7 83.3 4

Tyreek Hill Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 1.8 0 126.8 8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.