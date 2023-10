The No. 14 Missouri Tigers and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take the field for one of 20 games on the college football schedule in Week 10 that include a ranked team.

Live coverage of all the top college football action this week is available for you, with the info provided below.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

UConn Huskies at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-35.5)

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ole Miss (-3)

No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats at No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Favorite: Texas (-4)

No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Favorite: Notre Dame (-3)

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 18 Utah Utes

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Utah (-11)

Army Black Knights vs. No. 17 Air Force Falcons

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Air Force (-18.5)

No. 23 James Madison Dukes at Georgia State Panthers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Favorite: James Madison (-5.5)

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Pittsburgh Panthers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-21.5)

No. 14 Missouri Tigers at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-16)

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 15 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-9.5)

No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Boone Pickens Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Favorite: Oklahoma (-6)

No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions at Maryland Terrapins

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: SECU Stadium

SECU Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Penn State (-10.5)

No. 21 Tulane Green Wave at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Favorite: Tulane (-16.5)

California Golden Bears at No. 6 Oregon Ducks

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon (-23.5)

No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Jack Trice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Iowa State (-2.5)

Purdue Boilermakers at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-32.5)

No. 5 Washington Huskies at No. 24 USC Trojans

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Washington (-3.5)

No. 13 LSU Tigers at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-3)

No. 16 Oregon State Beavers at Colorado Buffaloes

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Folsom Field

Folsom Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon State (-13.5)

No. 20 UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCLA (-2.5)

