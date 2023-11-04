A pair of Big 12 teams square off when the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3) face off against the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 54.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Kansas matchup in this article.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Ames, Iowa
  • Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Kansas Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa State (-2.5) 54.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Iowa State (-2.5) 53.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Kansas vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

  • Kansas has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.
  • The Jayhawks have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • Iowa State has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.
  • The Cyclones have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites in two of two chances this season.

Kansas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Big 12 +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

