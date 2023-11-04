Big 12 foes match up when the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3) and the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium.

Iowa State is putting up 23.9 points per game on offense (92nd in the FBS), and ranks 28th on defense with 19.8 points allowed per game. Kansas' offense has been dominant, putting up 35.8 points per game (18th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 89th by allowing 28.1 points per game.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Kansas vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Kansas Iowa State 443.1 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.8 (108th) 401.6 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.4 (22nd) 213.6 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.9 (104th) 229.5 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.9 (85th) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (14th) 12 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (27th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has recored 1,131 passing yards, or 141.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60.6% of his passes and has thrown nine touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 19.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Devin Neal has run the ball 115 times for 771 yards, with seven touchdowns. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 196 yards and one touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has run for 488 yards across 80 attempts, scoring eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold's 403 receiving yards (50.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 catches on 35 targets with one touchdown.

Mason Fairchild has recorded 317 receiving yards (39.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 21 receptions.

Quentin Skinner's 16 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 296 yards (37 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has 1,702 passing yards for Iowa State, completing 60.2% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Eli Sanders has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 353 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Cartevious Norton has been handed the ball 71 times this year and racked up 276 yards (34.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins' leads his squad with 512 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 receptions (out of 47 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has hauled in 42 receptions totaling 384 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Benjamin Brahmer's 17 grabs have turned into 236 yards and two touchdowns.

