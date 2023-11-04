The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (7-1) and the 15th-ranked scoring defense will host the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) and the 13th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Wildcats are 4-point underdogs. The contest has an over/under of 49.5.

Offensively, Texas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best in the FBS by putting up 454.1 yards per game. The defense ranks 28th (328 yards allowed per game). Kansas State has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 13th-best in points per game (37.4) and 14th-best in points surrendered per game (15.9).

Kansas State vs. Texas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Texas vs Kansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -4 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -200 +165

Kansas State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Wildcats are gaining 472 yards per game (-8-worst in college football) and conceding 329.3 (48th), placing them among the poorest teams offensively.

In their past three games, the Wildcats are scoring 40 points per game (16th-best in college football), and allowing 8 (seventh-best).

Kansas State is -7-worst in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (207.3 per game), and 90th in passing yards allowed (193.3).

In their past three games, the Wildcats have rushed for 264.7 yards per game (10th-best in college football), and allowed 136 on the ground (24th-worst).

The Wildcats have covered the spread in their last three games, and went 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Kansas State has hit the over once.

Week 10 Big 12 Betting Trends

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State has gone 6-2-0 ATS this season.

Kansas State games have hit the over in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

Kansas State won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Kansas State has played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and won that game.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard leads Kansas State with 1,628 yards on 137-of-215 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 313 rushing yards (39.1 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, DJ Giddens, has carried the ball 116 times for 722 yards (90.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 240 receiving yards (30 per game) on 21 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Treshaun Ward has totaled 466 yards on 88 carries with three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks paces his squad with 437 receiving yards on 39 catches with three touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has put together a 364-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 43 targets.

Khalid Duke paces the team with five sacks, and also has six TFL and 14 tackles.

Austin Moore is the team's tackle leader this year. He's amassed 44 tackles, seven TFL, and 1.5 sacks.

Will Lee III leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 27 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

