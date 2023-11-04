Kansas State vs. Texas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
A pair of the country's toughest defenses clash when the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (7-1) carry college football's 15th-ranked scoring D into a game against the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (6-2), who have the No. 14 defense, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Longhorns are 4-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Kansas State matchup.
Kansas State vs. Texas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas State vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-4)
|50.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas (-4.5)
|50.5
|-210
|+172
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- Boston College vs Syracuse
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- South Alabama vs Troy
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
- TCU vs Texas Tech
Kansas State vs. Texas Betting Trends
- Kansas State is 6-2-0 ATS this year.
- Texas has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Longhorns are 3-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 4-point favorites.
Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.