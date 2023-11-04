When the Iowa State Cyclones play the Kansas Jayhawks at 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our projection system predicts the Cyclones will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas (+2.5) Toss Up (53.5) Iowa State 28, Kansas 27

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jayhawks have a 46.5% chance to win.

The Jayhawks are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Kansas has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Jayhawks' eight games with a set total.

The average total for Kansas games this season is 6.3 more points than the point total of 53.5 in this outing.

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cyclones' implied win probability is 58.3%.

The Cyclones' record against the spread is 4-3-0.

Iowa State has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

There have been three Cyclones games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 9.9 higher than the average total in Iowa State games this season.

Jayhawks vs. Cyclones 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa State 23.9 19.8 26.0 17.5 21.8 22.0 Kansas 35.8 28.1 41.8 24.4 25.7 34.3

