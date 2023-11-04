The college football schedule in Week 10, which includes the Kansas State Wildcats squaring off against the Texas Longhorns, is sure to please for fans watching from Kansas.

College Football Games to Watch in Kansas on TV This Week

No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats at No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Fubo Favorite: Texas (-3.5)

No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Jack Trice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Fubo Favorite: Iowa State (-3)

