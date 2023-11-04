Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kansas
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The college football schedule in Week 10, which includes the Kansas State Wildcats squaring off against the Texas Longhorns, is sure to please for fans watching from Kansas.
College Football Games to Watch in Kansas on TV This Week
No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats at No. 7 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas (-3.5)
No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Iowa State (-3)
