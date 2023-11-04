The No. 23 James Madison Dukes (8-0) have a Sun Belt matchup versus the Georgia State Panthers (6-2). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on James Madison vs. Georgia State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is James Madison vs. Georgia State?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: James Madison 30, Georgia State 23

James Madison 30, Georgia State 23 James Madison has been favored on the moneyline a total of six times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Dukes have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Georgia State has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won twice.

The Panthers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +185.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dukes have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: James Madison (-5.5)



James Madison (-5.5) James Madison has five wins in eight games versus the spread this year.

The Dukes have been favored by 5.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Against the spread, Georgia State is 5-2-0 this year.

Parlay your bets together on the James Madison vs. Georgia State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)



Under (53.5) James Madison and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 53.5 points five times this season.

There have been three Georgia State games that have ended with a combined score over 53.5 points this season.

The point total for the matchup of 53.5 is nine points fewer than the combined points per game averages for James Madison (32.1 points per game) and Georgia State (30.4 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

James Madison

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.8 52.5 47 Implied Total AVG 30.9 35.8 26 ATS Record 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 3-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Georgia State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.8 52.8 59.8 Implied Total AVG 30 27.7 31.8 ATS Record 5-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 0-0 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.