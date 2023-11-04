Cale Makar will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Makar's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cale Makar vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Makar Season Stats Insights

Makar has averaged 24:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Makar has a goal in three of nine contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Makar has a point in six of nine games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In five of nine games this season, Makar has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Makar goes over his points prop total is 67.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Makar has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Makar Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 24 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 9 Games 3 11 Points 1 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.