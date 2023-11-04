Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Golden Knights on November 4, 2023
The Colorado Avalanche visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Mikko Rantanen, William Karlsson and others in this game.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Rantanen is one of Colorado's top contributors (14 total points), having put up six goals and eight assists.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|3
|4
|5
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Cale Makar has 11 points (1.2 per game), scoring three goals and adding eight assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|3
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Nathan MacKinnon's nine points this season have come via four goals and five assists.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|8
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Karlsson is one of the top offensive options for Vegas with 13 points (1.2 per game), with four goals and nine assists in 11 games (playing 16:38 per game).
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
Shea Theodore Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Shea Theodore has helped lead the attack for Vegas this season with three goals and seven assists.
Theodore Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.