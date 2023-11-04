The Colorado Avalanche's (7-2) injury report has four players listed as they prepare for their Saturday, November 4 game against the Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1) at T-Mobile Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pavel Francouz G Out Groin Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Jean-Luc Foudy C Out Lower Body

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zach Whitecloud D Out Upper Body Nicolas Roy C Out Undisclosed Isaiah Saville G Out Undisclosed Danill Miromanov D Out Undisclosed Nicolas Hague D Out Lower Body

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

Colorado's 31 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Its +10 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights are third in the NHL in scoring (40 goals, 3.6 per game).

Vegas concedes only 2.2 goals per game (24 total), the ninth-fewest in the NHL.

Their +16 goal differential is second-best in the league.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-120) Golden Knights (+100) 6

