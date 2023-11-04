Will Andrew Cogliano Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 4?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Andrew Cogliano light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Cogliano stats and insights
- Cogliano is yet to score through eight games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
- Cogliano has no points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 24 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
