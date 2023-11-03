If you live in Wilson County, Kansas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Neosho County
  • Ellis County
  • Kingman County
  • Jackson County
  • Barber County
  • Franklin County
  • Douglas County
  • Wyandotte County
  • McPherson County
  • Nemaha County

    • Wilson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Altoona Midway High School at Waverly High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
    • Location: Waverly, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.