On Friday, November 3, 2023 at Paycom Center, the Golden State Warriors (4-1) will look to continue a three-game road winning streak when squaring off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-2), airing at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-BA.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Warriors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-BA

BSOK and NBCS-BA Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Thunder Moneyline BetMGM Warriors (-5.5) 228.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Warriors (-5) 229 -210 +176 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have a +44 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 112.8 points per game to rank 14th in the league and are giving up 104 per contest to rank fifth in the NBA.

The Thunder score 111.4 points per game (15th in NBA) and give up 111.8 (16th in league) for a -2 scoring differential overall.

The teams combine to score 224.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 215.8 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Oklahoma City has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +6600 +2800 - Warriors +1400 +750 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.