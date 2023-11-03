Bookmakers have set player props for Stephen Curry and others when the Golden State Warriors visit the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-BA

BSOK and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -110) 1.5 (Over: -167)

The 15.5-point total set for Chet Holmgren on Friday is 0.2 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- seven -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (7.5).

Holmgren has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Luguentz Dort Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -105) 1.5 (Over: -161)

The 13.5-point total set for Luguentz Dort on Friday is 0.8 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.

He makes two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -149) 4.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -125)

Curry has put up 30.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.2 points more than Friday's over/under.

He has pulled down 5.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Curry has averaged 3.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Curry has averaged 5.7 made three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (4.5).

Chris Paul Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -110) 1.5 (Over: -167)

The 10.7 points Chris Paul scores per game are 1.2 more than his prop total on Friday (9.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 4.3 is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

Paul averages 9.3 assists, 2.8 more than Friday's prop bet (6.5).

He zero made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

