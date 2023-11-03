The Golden State Warriors (4-1) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-2) on November 3, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder's 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (41.5%).

Oklahoma City has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.5% from the field.

The Warriors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 30th.

The Thunder put up 7.4 more points per game (111.4) than the Warriors give up (104).

When it scores more than 104 points, Oklahoma City is 3-1.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder scored 120.8 points per game at home last season, and 114.1 on the road.

The Thunder allowed 115.6 points per game at home last season, and 117.1 away.

The Thunder drained more 3-pointers at home (12.4 per game) than on the road (11.9) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (34.3%).

