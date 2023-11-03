The Golden State Warriors (4-1) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-2) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Paycom Center as 5.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-BA. The point total is 228.5 in the matchup.

Thunder vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -5.5 228.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City and its opponents have scored more than 228.5 combined points once this season.

The average over/under for Oklahoma City's outings this season is 223.2, 5.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Oklahoma City has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Thunder have been victorious in two of the three contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oklahoma City has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +180.

Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Thunder vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 2 40% 112.8 224.2 104 215.8 229.1 Thunder 1 20% 111.4 224.2 111.8 215.8 226.9

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder put up an average of 111.4 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 104 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Oklahoma City has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 104 points.

Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Thunder and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 3-2 0-0 2-3 Warriors 3-2 1-1 1-4

Thunder vs. Warriors Point Insights

Thunder Warriors 111.4 Points Scored (PG) 112.8 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 111.8 Points Allowed (PG) 104 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-2 3-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-1

