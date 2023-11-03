Thunder vs. Warriors November 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) clash with the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOK and NBCS-BA.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Thunder vs. Warriors Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOK, NBCS-BA
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers last season were 31.4 points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. He also sank 51.0% of his shots from the floor.
- Josh Giddey collected 16.6 points, 7.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game last season. He also put up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jalen Williams averaged 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Luguentz Dort recorded 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He drained 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.
- Isaiah Joe averaged 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists. He sank 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry collected 29.4 points, 6.3 assists and 6.1 boards last season.
- Klay Thompson posted 21.9 points last season, plus 2.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
- Chris Paul averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 boards and 8.9 assists. At the other end, he put up 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Kevon Looney recorded 7.0 points, 2.5 assists and 9.3 rebounds.
- Jonathan Kuminga averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 52.5% from the field.
Thunder vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Thunder
|Warriors
|117.5
|Points Avg.
|118.9
|116.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.1
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|35.6%
|Three Point %
|38.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
