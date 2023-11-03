Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Sumner County, Kansas this week? We have the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumner County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Field Kindley Memorial High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Wellington, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.