High school football competition in Sedgwick County, Kansas is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Wichita East High School at Wichita Northwest High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 3

Greater Wichita City

Ellsworth High School at Garden Plain High School

Game Time: 6:58 PM CT on November 3

Garden Plain, KS

Hays High School at Eisenhower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Goddard, KS

Lawrence High School at Derby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Derby, KS

Hutchinson High School at Maize South High School