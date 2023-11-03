Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sedgwick County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Sedgwick County, Kansas is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Wichita East High School at Wichita Northwest High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Greater Wichita City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ellsworth High School at Garden Plain High School
- Game Time: 6:58 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Garden Plain, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hays High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Goddard, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence High School at Derby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Derby, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hutchinson High School at Maize South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.