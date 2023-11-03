If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Reno County, Kansas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Reno County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

McPherson High School at Buhler High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Buhler, KS

Buhler, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hutchinson High School at Maize South High School