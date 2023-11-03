Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Reno County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Reno County, Kansas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Reno County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
McPherson High School at Buhler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Buhler, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hutchinson High School at Maize South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
