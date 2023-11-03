Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norton County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Norton County, Kansas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Norton County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thomas More Prep-Marian High School at Norton Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Norton, KS
- Conference: Mid-Continent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
