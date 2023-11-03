This week, there's high school football on the docket in Meade County, Kansas. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Shawnee County
  • Miami County
  • Montgomery County
  • Johnson County
  • Leavenworth County
  • Sumner County
  • Ellsworth County
  • Ellis County
  • Reno County
  • Sedgwick County

    • Meade County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Meade High School at Ell-Saline High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
    • Location: Brookville, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.