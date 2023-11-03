Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Meade County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Meade County, Kansas. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Meade County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Meade High School at Ell-Saline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Brookville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.