Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McPherson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in McPherson County, Kansas this week, we've got what you need.
McPherson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Chase County High School at Moundridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Moundridge, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McPherson High School at Buhler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Buhler, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
