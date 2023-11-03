Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Lyon County, Kansas this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Dickinson County
  • Norton County
  • Neosho County
  • Shawnee County
  • Montgomery County
  • Kingman County
  • Chase County
  • Wyandotte County
  • Reno County
  • Miami County

    • Lyon County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Central Heights High School at Olpe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
    • Location: Olpe, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.