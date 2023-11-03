The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Luguentz Dort, face off versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on November 1, Dort produced nine points in a 110-106 loss against the Pelicans.

If you'd like to place a bet on Dort's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-114)

Over 13.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Over 4.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-156)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 117.1 points per game last season made the Warriors the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest last season, the Warriors were 15th in the NBA in that category.

The Warriors conceded 25.7 assists per game last year (15th in the league).

The Warriors were the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.9 makes per contest.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 36 17 3 2 0 1 0 3/7/2023 36 18 8 1 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.