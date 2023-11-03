Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Jackson County, Kansas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Jackson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Holton High School at Wellsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Wellsville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
