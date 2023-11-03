Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gray County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Gray County, Kansas this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Gray County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Golden Plains High School at Ingalls High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Ingalls, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.