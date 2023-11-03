Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Finney County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Finney County, Kansas, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Finney County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Holcomb High School at Cheney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cheney, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.