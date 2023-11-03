Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ellis County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Ellis County, Kansas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Ellis County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
South Barber High School at Victoria JrSr High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Victoria, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hays High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Goddard, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas More Prep-Marian High School at Norton Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Norton, KS
- Conference: Mid-Continent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
