If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Dickinson County, Kansas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dickinson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Abilene High School